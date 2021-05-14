Abusers and bullies often products of their environment

Abusers often come from a background where they did not feel validated as children, where they were not made to feel accepted for who they were as people.

This is according to Phillip van Rensburg, a clinical psychologist practising at Akeso George in the Western Cape, who noted that in many cases abusers have experienced abuse in their own lives, either first-hand as a victim or by witnessing abuse in the family environment.

Van Rensburg said there were a few common situations in which this could occur.

“A ‘poor fit’ at home – feeling like an outsider in the family. A chaotic home — lack of structure and routines; a confusing, disruptive and disorganised environment; and high levels of unpredictability. An abusive home — witnessing or being a victim of abuse in the home, be it emotional, physical or sexual. Other abusive environments and witnessing or being a victim of abuse outside the home, in other regularly frequented environments such as school or the home of extended family or friends,” he explained.

Van Rensburg said a child in one or more of these types of dysfunctional situations can develop the belief that they are not recognised as a person, and the only way for them to take control of a situation and gain that recognition is to abuse someone else.