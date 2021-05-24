Challenges mount against plan to remove self-defence as reason to own firearm

The Firearms Control Amendment Bill which, among others, seeks to remove self-defence as a reason to own a gun, has been described by civil rights groups as an “atrocity”, “reckless” and “irrational”.

The public has 43 days to comment on the proposed law.

“We will vehemently oppose this and other elements of the bill when it comes to parliament,” said the DA’s Andrew Whitfield.

“While the ANC are supporting a R26m increase to the VIP protection unit, they also support slashing the crime prevention budget by R3.8bn. This effectively means more guns to protect VIPs and less boots on the ground to protect ordinary South Africans.”

Damian Enslin of the Gunowners’ Association of SA said: “We are against the bill almost in its entirety. There is nothing in the bill that will work.