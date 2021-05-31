Sardines arrive on KZN south coast
Thousands of sardines have been netted in Port Edward, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, as fishermen scurried to the beach to witness the action on Monday morning.
KZN Sharks Board spokesperson Greg Thompson said the first netting of sardines took place at Port Edward Beach.
Sardines have arrived in KZN.. Confirmed pics and report from the deep south of Port Edward courtesy of Clyde Filer @...Posted by Go Fish on Sunday, May 30, 2021
“There was one successful net, of approximately 150 crates, selling at R1,500 a crate. There were other nets laid but they were unsuccessful. There were signs of other pockets of sardines seen heading north off Port Edward and Glenmore Beach, close behind the backline,” he said.
Thompson said there was a possibility that the fish may head towards the Ramsgate and Margate area within the next day or two.
“Shark nets have been removed, drumlines neutralised and bathing banned from Port Edward to Umtentweni.”
TimesLIVE
