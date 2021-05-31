Sardines arrive on KZN south coast

“There was one successful net, of approximately 150 crates, selling at R1,500 a crate. There were other nets laid but they were unsuccessful. There were signs of other pockets of sardines seen heading north off Port Edward and Glenmore Beach, close behind the backline,” he said.

Thompson said there was a possibility that the fish may head towards the Ramsgate and Margate area within the next day or two.

“Shark nets have been removed, drumlines neutralised and bathing banned from Port Edward to Umtentweni.”

TimesLIVE