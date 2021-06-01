CapeXit defends '800,000 registrations' amid legitimacy concerns

A disinformation researcher has brought into question the validity of independent activist organisation CapeXit's claim of having close to one million registrations in support of an independent Western Cape after registering on the organisation's website using a fake name and ID number on Sunday.



“I just registered using a made-up name, a made-up e-mail address, a made-up phone number and a made-up ID number. This is a grift,” said Jean le Roux on Twitter.



“It's about these membership numbers [CapeXit] are claiming and how reliable their database is if [until yesterday] the registration process didn't even bother to validate the ID number entered. There are also real questions about registering someone else without their knowledge.”

On their website, CapeXit claims they have more than 800,000 registrations from residents calling for the Western Cape to split from SA.