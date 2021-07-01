ConCourt says Mkhwebane got it wrong, Ramaphosa did not mislead parliament on CR17 donation

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane changed the wording of the Executive Ethics Code to conclude that President Cyril Ramaphosa had inadvertently or deliberately misled the legislature.

The Constitutional Court made this finding as it dismissed the public protector's appeal against the judgment of the Pretoria high court, which in March last year set aside her report which found Ramaphosa misled parliament about funding for his campaign to be elected ANC president in 2017.

The Constitutional Court also held that both the constitution and the Public Protector Act do not empower Mkhwebane to investigate the private affairs of political parties.

The case has its genesis on November 6 2018, from a question by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane to the president about money received by his son, Andile Ramaphosa, from Bosasa.

Ramaphosa said his son had business with Bosasa and the payment was for the services he provided.