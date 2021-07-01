South Africa

WATCH | Cross-pavement robbery shoot-out outside mall in Centurion

01 July 2021
One suspect was killed and a second injured during a gunfight when a gang targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle early on Thursday in Centurion.

Paramedics responded to the shooting at a shopping mall off the R55 at 8.46am.

“Reports indicate that a gunfight had broken out following a cash-in-transit robbery,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“One suspect, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries after being shot, another adult male, also a suspect, sustained serious injuries after being shot.”

A cash-in-transit officer sustained moderate injuries after being shot in the leg and was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Police said a manhunt was under way for two suspects who fled after the cross-pavement robbery.

“Two security officials were busy collecting money at the mall when they were accosted by four men. One security official was wounded in the process,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

“Other security officials gave chase, police backup was also activated and a shoot-out ensued which led to one suspect being fatally wounded. Another suspect was also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital under police guard.

“Police have also recovered two money boxes that were stolen by the suspects as well as two firearms that were used in the commission of the crime.”

No bystanders were injured.

