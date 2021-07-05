South Africa

Water challenges hit Sandton and Midrand, says Joburg Water

05 July 2021 - 13:20 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg Water said Sandton and Midrand had been affected as its reservoirs and towers were running dry due to pumping challenges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water announced on Monday that some of its reservoirs and towers were running dry as a result of pumping challenges, and said the Sandton and Midrand areas were affected.

“It is anticipated other areas will also be affected,” said spokesperson Nondumiso Mabuza.

She said the entity will communicate more information once it becomes available.

Johannesburg Water was also investigating the cause of a water outage in Riverlea in southern Johannesburg on Monday morning, she added.

