Gauteng showing signs of emerging from third wave of Covid-19, says prof

Gauteng has showed a decline in Covid-19 cases and might be slowly getting over the peak of the third wave, Prof Salim Abdool Karim said on Friday.

Abdool Karim, former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, said the third wave was more than twice the peak of the first and second waves in the country.

“Gauteng has really been through a rough patch, but now that they are on the decline, the number of cases will start rapidly going down,” he said.

According to statistics, Gauteng has showed a 21% decrease in the past week.

Cases in the Western Cape, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are still increasing. Limpopo saw the biggest increase at 41%, while Mpumalanga showed a 26% increase and KwaZulu-Natal 21%.