Doctor bust for breaching curfew says he will do it to attend emergencies

An ear, nose and throat specialist spent Friday night in the Edenvale police holding cells with four other people. He was accused of violating the Covid-19 curfew.

But, the doctor said, he was attending to a medical emergency in the West Rand.

Dr Ivan Jardine, who lives in Kensington, east of Johannesburg, had spent the late Friday afternoon and evening in Quellerina, west of Johannesburg, attending to his aunt — who he described as the oldest surviving member of the family. She is in her early 80s and needed medical attention.

Jardine said after he received a call from a cousin on Friday afternoon that his aunt needed medical treatment and there was no help nearby, he drove to Quellerina to attend to his aunt who was getting dehydrated.

Jardine said he left Quellerina after 9pm.

“At Eastgate, the police stopped me and demanded a permit and demanded an ID. I said I was doctor. They did not believe me,” Jardine said.

He said he told them that a hospital he worked from was not far from where he was arrested.

Jardine said that after his arrest, he called everyone he knew who could vouch that he was a doctor, including the manager of the hospital. He also called his friends.