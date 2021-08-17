Dirco says contact has been made with several South Africans in Afghanistan

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says contact has been made with a number of South Africans who are in Afghanistan to ensure their safety after Taliban insurgents entered the country's capital Kabul at the weekend.

“[Dirco] has established, via the SA High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, that they are in contact with a number of SA nationals based in Afghanistan to ensure their safety and provide the necessary consular assistance,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Dirco said SA nationals who were in Afghanistan and in need of assistance should contact the consular section of the department on 012-351-100, islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or the SA High Commission in Islamabad on +92-304-371-1869.

“The SA government has taken note of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and is particularly concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced people seeking safety and security amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan,” Monyela said.