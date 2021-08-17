South Africa

Dirco says contact has been made with several South Africans in Afghanistan

A member of the Taliban stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 2021. The SA government says it has made contact with South Africans stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban forces took over the country on Sunday.
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says contact has been made with a number of South Africans who are in Afghanistan to ensure their safety after Taliban insurgents entered the country's capital Kabul at the weekend.

“[Dirco] has established, via the SA High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, that they are in contact with a number of SA nationals based in Afghanistan to ensure their safety and provide the necessary consular assistance,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Dirco said SA nationals who were in Afghanistan and in need of assistance should contact the consular section of the department on 012-351-100, islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or the SA High Commission in Islamabad on +92-304-371-1869.

“The SA government has taken note of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and is particularly concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced people seeking safety and security amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan,” Monyela said.

Two decades after they were removed by the US military the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15 2021 and have once again seized power in Afghanistan.

The SA government has called on the authority in power in the country to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected.

“We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint and protect the lives and property of the people.

“The SA government furthermore encourages all Afghan parties involved in the internal conflict to ceaselessly search for a solution through dialogue, restoration of stability and an orderly transition to a new government.”

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers said it had not received any requests to assist South Africans stranded in Afghanistan.

