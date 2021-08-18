South Africa

Eskom plans sharp reduction of coal-fired power by 2031

18 August 2021 - 06:53 By Wendell Roelf
Eskom is pitching a plan to global lenders that would see it shut most of its coal-fired plants by 2050 and embrace renewable energy. File photo.
Eskom is pitching a plan to global lenders that would see it shut most of its coal-fired plants by 2050 and embrace renewable energy. File photo.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

State-owned power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it plans to reduce its output of coal-fired power by 8,000MW to 12,000MW through plant closures over the next decade, a cut that amounts to up to 30% of its current capacity.

The mothballed Komati power station, brought back to service in the early 2000s to help deal with chronic electricity shortages in Africa’s most advanced economy, will be completely closed by October next year, Eskom said on Twitter.

Eskom, which is Africa’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, is pitching a $10bn (about R148bn) plan to global lenders that would see it shut most of its coal-fired plants by 2050 and embrace renewable energy, a company official told Reuters in June.

A fleet of ageing coal-fired plants provides most of SA’s electricity needs, but a lack of investment and poor maintenance has led to regular blackouts that have scared investors and cost the economy billions in lost output. Eskom has a nominal installed power capacity of about 42,000MW.

“Eskom plans to repower Komati using solar photovoltaic (PV) plant supported by 244MWh battery storage,” the firm said, adding that Komati was ideally positioned to be a flagship “Just Energy Transition” project.

Similar projects were planned at the Grootvlei, Hendrina and Camden power plants, all of which were scheduled for closure by 2025.

Eskom, which is heavily indebted, said it wanted to act as an anchor market for electric vehicles, which it sees as an important growth opportunity for its business.

Court says Eskom award of contract unlawful, but not set aside

The high court in Johannesburg has declared that Eskom's award of the tender to perform control and instrumentation maintenance at Camden Power ...
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding, Malema and Zuma are SA’s top searches on Google over the past 15 years

South Africans use the internet to find the answers to pressing topics in sports, politics and current affairs, keep up with their favourite ...
News
4 days ago

Battling to afford electricity? Here’s how you could get 50kWh free & how much it can get you

Here are five things you need to know about Eskom's free basic electricity initiative for low income households.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...