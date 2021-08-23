Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post office

The SA Post Office will be paying out the Covid-19 R350 grants this week to all applicants who were approved by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The social relief of distress (SRD) grant was reintroduced last month to provide assistance to “persons in dire material need that are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE on Monday that all Post Office branches will pay out the SRD grants.

He said payout dates are determined by the beneficiary's last three digits of their ID. This system was introduced in the first phase of the grants to prevent overcrowding in the branches.