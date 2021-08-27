Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check if you are on the list
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again called for those who have not collected their R350 social relief of distress grant payments from the previous cycle to do so by next week or risk losing the payments.
On Thursday, the agency released a list of people who have not collected their payments, saying if the payments are not collected at the SA Post Office (SAPO) by Tuesdaynext week, the applicants will forfeit their payments.
The list is of applicants approved in the previous cycle, and not after President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated the grant last month.
You can click here to check for your name.
What will happen to the money?
According to Sassa, payments not collected by the end of Tuesday will be sent back to National Treasury to fund other “government priorities”.
“Uncollected special Covid-19 SRD grants from the previous cycle must be collected by August 31. Some approved applicants need to collect their grants,” Sassa warned last week.
“Any R350 grant not collected will be sent back to the National Treasury to fund other government priorities. Enquiries can be made to confirm if there are any outstanding balances to be claimed.”
Where can I collect my payment?
There are more than 1,400 operating post offices in almost every town and city in SA.
“If you have outstanding Covid-19 social relief grant payments to be collected at a post office, you can select the SAPO branch where you want to collect,” said Sassa.
Recipients can also schedule their collection by going online to update their preferred SAPO branch.