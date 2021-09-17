U-turn as defence for Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu declines to call her brother to the witness box

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has dropped one of the two witnesses she had planned to testify in her defence this week.

Ndlovu, who is accused of a string of crimes relating to her allegedly killing six people, and plotting to kill seven others, allegedly to cash in on insurance policy claims, had previously informed the court that her mother, Maria Mushwana, and her brother Director Ndlovu would testify in her defence.

Mushwana testified on Thursday but after her testimony, Ndlovu's lawyer informed the court that following consultation with Director, they had decided to withdraw him as a defence witness.

They gave no reasons as to why they had made the U-turn as Director had been sitting outside the courtroom for several days, waiting to be called.

He would have been key in confirming Ndlovu's allegations concerning the condition in which they found Zanele Motha - their niece- when she was treated in hospital several years ago.

Ndlovu has been charged with Motha's murder. Motha had left her Daveyton home where she lived with her partner and three children to reportedly visit Ndlovu.

The circumstances around Motha's death are sketchy.

In the indictment, the state said she had been found severely injured on the side of a road in Kempton Park, rushed to Arwyp Hospital by Ndlovu and was declared dead on arrival.

This was two days after she had been treated at the Tembisa Hospital where she had sustained some facial abrasions.