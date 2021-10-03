Police in Gauteng recover 78 unlicensed firearms in seven days

Police in Gauteng recovered 78 unlicensed firearms of various calibres and 102 rounds of ammunition between September 26 and Saturday.

The firearms were recovered as a result of stop and search, crime combating and suspect tracing operations and also police following up on tip-offs from the community.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said in a statement four of the unlicensed firearms were recovered and four suspects arrested after police foiled an armed robbery in Cosmo City on Thursday.

“Police received information about suspects that were planning to rob a chain store in Cosmo City.”

He said police from the Honeydew Reaction team spotted a vehicle matching the description given.