Police in Gauteng recover 78 unlicensed firearms in seven days
Police in Gauteng recovered 78 unlicensed firearms of various calibres and 102 rounds of ammunition between September 26 and Saturday.
The firearms were recovered as a result of stop and search, crime combating and suspect tracing operations and also police following up on tip-offs from the community.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said in a statement four of the unlicensed firearms were recovered and four suspects arrested after police foiled an armed robbery in Cosmo City on Thursday.
“Police received information about suspects that were planning to rob a chain store in Cosmo City.”
He said police from the Honeydew Reaction team spotted a vehicle matching the description given.
“They pounced on the vehicle and found two suspects with two firearms. Police proceeded to a safe house and two more suspects were arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms.”
Masondo said police recovered three firearms on Friday as they were pursuing a suspect believed to be behind the recent killing of people in Bekkersdal.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the recovery of these firearms and said ballistic test results will help police link these suspects to other crimes committed in the province.
“These are the firearms that are used to commit serious and violent crimes in our province and I am happy that our members are working hard to recover them.
“I believe that we have saved the lives of innocent people that would have been killed by criminals using these firearms,” Mawela said.
TimesLIVE