‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ again the most stolen book from Cape Town libraries

Thirty copies of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway have made their way back to their homes in Cape Town’s libraries.

Every year during National Book Week the city offers fine-free return days for overdue books, DVDs and CDs.

This year librarians welcomed back 75% of overdue items with 5,159 items returned, of which 2,149 were overdue by more than a year.

The most overdue book was the Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, part of a popular fiction series by Jeff Kinney which follows the life of Greg Heffley, a school weakling. Interestingly, this book was released in 2017 and is not the latest in the series.

In 2019, with Covid-19 closing the libraries for most of 2020, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul also topped the list of the most overdue book with 29 copies overdue at the city’s 104 libraries.

It seems parents are mostly to blame for overdue books as the other most overdue books were 88 copies of fairy tales.

MMC for community cervices and health Zahid Badroodien said the city’s libraries had a combined collection worth R859m and the city had installed a book detection system worth R5m for all libraries which would detect anyone trying to take a book without it being issued.