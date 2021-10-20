As is the case with Covid-19, breathing spreads TB and not coughing: study

For centuries it's been believed that tuberculosis is transmitted mainly through coughing, but new research by the University of Cape Town has cast doubt on this theory and now suggests that, just like with Covid-19, breathing may be a bigger contributor to the spread of TB.

Researchers believe the latest finding helps explain why overcrowded spaces, like prisons and informal settlements, often are breeding grounds for TB.

Presenting the latest research at The Union World Conference on Lung Health, which is being held virtually this week, the researchers, who conducted the study on TB patients in Cape Town, using a specially constructed respiratory aerosol sampling chamber (RASC), found that as much as 90% of TB bacteria released from TB patients may be carried in tiny droplets, known as aerosols, which are expelled when a person exhales deeply.

While coughing produced proportionately fewer particles compared to heavy breathing, the TB germ was detected consistently in all forms of exhaling after a five-minute sampling, with 66% found in normal breathing and 70% during heavy breathing, while 61% was during coughing.