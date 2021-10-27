Planning to collect your R350 grant from Boxer or PnP? Wait for an SMS or you may not get your money

The SA Post Office (Sapo) says there has been a “large number” of people trying to collect their R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants at post offices and Boxer and Pick n Pay stores without a confirmation SMS, warning that anyone who does this will not get their money.

Last month the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced that those approved for the R350 grant can collect their money at the retailers, with more stores in the pipeline.

It urged beneficiaries to wait for an SMS from Sassa confirming their collection payout point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer before making their way to the stores.

Sapo repeated the call this week, saying many were trying their luck before receiving an SMS.

“The grant will not be available if you try to collect it before you have received an SMS. Sapo has become aware of large numbers of beneficiaries who try to withdraw their R350 SRD grant before receiving their SMS,” said spokesperson Johan Kruger.