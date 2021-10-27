Planning to collect your R350 grant from Boxer or PnP? Wait for an SMS or you may not get your money
The SA Post Office (Sapo) says there has been a “large number” of people trying to collect their R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants at post offices and Boxer and Pick n Pay stores without a confirmation SMS, warning that anyone who does this will not get their money.
Last month the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced that those approved for the R350 grant can collect their money at the retailers, with more stores in the pipeline.
It urged beneficiaries to wait for an SMS from Sassa confirming their collection payout point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer before making their way to the stores.
Sapo repeated the call this week, saying many were trying their luck before receiving an SMS.
“The grant will not be available if you try to collect it before you have received an SMS. Sapo has become aware of large numbers of beneficiaries who try to withdraw their R350 SRD grant before receiving their SMS,” said spokesperson Johan Kruger.
Beneficiaries who have received a confirmation SMS and who choose to withdraw their grant from a Pick n Pay or Boxer store must have their cellphones and identity documents with them.
Kruger confirmed that those who chose a bank account or cash send as their payment method will receive their money through the bank they chose, and not at the stores.
The cash send option has experienced issues since it was introduced several months ago, with Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi telling TimesLIVE nearly 1.5-million R350 beneficiaries who chose the option have not been paid.
He said this was because Sassa had to go through a procurement process with the bank to use this method and National Treasury approval is needed.
“As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without wasted time. We empathise with them but we have a responsibility to follow the law,” he said.
Letsatsi advised applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs to provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment.
When can I collect my payment at a post office?
Recipients can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money this month:
- 080 — October 12, 19 and 26;
- 081 — October 13, 20 and 27;
- 082 — October 14, 21 and 28;
- 083 — October 1, 15, 22 and 29;
- 084 — October 11, 18 and 25;
- 085 — October 12, 19 and 26;
- 086 — October 13, 20 and 27;
- 087 — October 14, 21 and 28;
- 088 — October 1, 15, 22 and 29; and
- 089 — October 11, 18 and 25.
