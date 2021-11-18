Reports of 75% pass rate for NSFAS beneficiaries misleading, says Nzimande
18 November 2021 - 07:25
Minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande says reports that students need a 75% pass to continue receiving funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are misleading.
The current pass figure required is 50%. ..
