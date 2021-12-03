UKZN shoots for the skies as it tests rocket for placing satellites in space

The University of KwaZulu-Natal's Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) has succeeded in testing a rocket capable of placing satellites weighing up to 200kg into orbit for communications, environmental monitoring, agriculture and earth observation.

The institution says it has successfully tested a powerful liquid-propellant rocket engine as the first step towards developing a launch vehicle for placing satellites into earth orbit.

The Ablative Blow-down Liquid Engine (ABLE) was designed by mechanical engineering students in the Masters and doctoral programmes at the university.

“The DSI is extremely proud to be part of this ground-breaking initiative,” said the department's Humbulani Mudau, chief director of space science and technology.

“The cutting-edge technology the team has consistently produced to get us to this point has been awe-inspiring. The project demonstrates the calibre of young engineers we have in this country — not only in the test we successfully conducted, but also in the exemplary work ethic, dedication and drive the team exhibits.

“Truly, I feel the future of this country and the continent are safe in the hands of such a strong-willed, hard-working team. Keep pushing, team — this partnership is soaring to new heights,” Mudau said.