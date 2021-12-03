South Africa

UKZN shoots for the skies as it tests rocket for placing satellites in space

03 December 2021 - 06:00
An aerial view of the UKZN liquid-propelled rocket engine test facility with the ABLE engine firing, captured by drone.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal's Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) has succeeded in testing a rocket capable of placing satellites weighing up to 200kg into orbit for communications, environmental monitoring, agriculture and earth observation.

The institution says it has successfully tested a powerful liquid-propellant rocket engine as the first step towards developing a launch vehicle for placing satellites into earth orbit.

The Ablative Blow-down Liquid Engine (ABLE) was designed by mechanical engineering students in the Masters and doctoral programmes at the university.

“The DSI is extremely proud to be part of this ground-breaking initiative,” said the department's Humbulani Mudau, chief director of space science and technology.

“The cutting-edge technology the team has consistently produced to get us to this point has been awe-inspiring. The project demonstrates the calibre of young engineers we have in this country — not only in the test we successfully conducted, but also in the exemplary work ethic, dedication and drive the team exhibits.

Truly, I feel the future of this country and the continent are safe in the hands of such a strong-willed, hard-working team. Keep pushing, team — this partnership is soaring to new heights,” Mudau said.

The successful ABLE test campaign took place at the Denel Overberg Test Range in the Western Cape over three weeks. 

For the test campaign, students not only built the engine itself, but designed and qualified a state-of-the-art test facility with propellant storage tanks, an automated engine control system, and a thrust stand to restrain the engine throughout its operation.

Dr Jean Pitot, the SAFFIRE Engine Programme manager at UKZN, said: “The overwhelming success of our recent ABLE rocket engine test campaign is testament to the profound ability of young South African engineers to find globally competitive solutions to today's grand engineering challenges.

“The rapid evolution of society's interaction with space over the past decade has been astonishing, and is set to accelerate as the services offered by burgeoning space-based enterprises become integral to our daily lives,” Pitot said.

“The ASReG team is proud of the leading role that UKZN is playing in laying the technical foundations for a sovereign space launch capability that will provide Africa with direct access to the space economy.”

TimesLIVE

