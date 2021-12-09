Cop families living in state safe houses protest against huge rent increase

Spouses of Cape Town cops living in state safe houses picketed outside Western Cape police headquarters on Thursday against a huge increase in rent.

Mphangeli Jingqi, the SA Police and Allied Workers' Union's (Sapawu's) acting general secretary, said the officers have been given until December 31 to pay market-related rent or vacate the homes. Jingqi said some of the police officers who previously paid between R900 and R1,500 monthly are now required to fork out about R11,000.

“They live in what we call married quarters, comprising two bedrooms, a lounge and a kitchen,” he said. “Before they are accommodated in those houses, the police service does a threat analysis and confirms that the member requires such accommodation.

“This increase in rent is meant to drive the members out of those properties because they cannot afford it. They have been given an option to pay R11,000 or move out.”