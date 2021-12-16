South Africa

IN PICTURES | Durban beachgoers brave chilly weather to take a dip in the ocean on Reconciliation Day

16 December 2021 - 16:40
Beachgoers frolicked in the waves despite the cool weather.
Image: Rogan Ward

Scores of people flocked to Durban’s beachfront on Thursday despite chilly weather on Reconciliation Day.

While gloomy clouds loomed over the Golden Mile, festivities were in full swing as people frolicked in the ocean while taking in the Christmas tunes of a marching band.

Despite appeals by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda for the public to adhere to all safety regulations and Covid-19 protocols, little social distancing and masks were evident among beachgoers.

Entertainment was provided to get visitors into the Christmas spirit.
Image: Rogan Ward

On Wednesday, Kaunda called on visitors to be cautious after three people drowned while swimming outside designated bathing times and at non-bathing beaches.

“We appeal to the public and to our visitors on the beach and in other places to co-operate with the police, municipal staff and lifeguards to ensure their safety.”

Bathers taking a dip in the ocean on Reconciliation Day in Durban.
Image: Rogan Ward

He encouraged parents to ensure their children were tagged with wristbands containing their contact details so they could be easily reunited should they get separated.

“Over the past weekend 109 children got separated from their families, but all of them were subsequently reunited. Childminders and beach buddies are situated at various beaches alongside tents for separated children. They are based at Addington Beach, South Beach, Wedge Beach, in between the North and Bay beach lawns, Battery Beach and Laguna Beach.”

Holidaymakers flocked to Durban's beaches despite the cooler weather.
Image: Rogan Ward

He added there would be a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and driving and to public drinking.

“Vehicles will be searched for alcohol in beach areas. Law enforcement will also strictly enforce observance of the curfew. No people are allowed to sleep overnight in public areas, buses, taxis and cars,” he said.

Law enforcement officers were on duty to monitor the crowds.
Image: Rogan Ward

TimesLIVE

