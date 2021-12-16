IN PICTURES | Durban beachgoers brave chilly weather to take a dip in the ocean on Reconciliation Day

Scores of people flocked to Durban’s beachfront on Thursday despite chilly weather on Reconciliation Day.

While gloomy clouds loomed over the Golden Mile, festivities were in full swing as people frolicked in the ocean while taking in the Christmas tunes of a marching band.

Despite appeals by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda for the public to adhere to all safety regulations and Covid-19 protocols, little social distancing and masks were evident among beachgoers.