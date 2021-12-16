KwaZulu-Natal family on their way to wedding killed in N2 crash
Four family members on their way to a wedding were killed on the N2 highway near Mposa in northern KwaZulu-Natal in a horrific crash early on Thursday.
A woman in a separate vehicle also died, bringing the death toll to five, while one person was critically injured and two others sustained moderate injuries.
#Crash on N2 before Kwamanambi, KZN, Multiple injuries reported and multiple vehicles involved. Road closed both directions.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/oVNC7Yec0r— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 16, 2021
Sources familiar with the scene said the crash happened shortly after 6am and involved three vehicles, including a truck which overturned.
“A bakkie lost control and the truck attempted to avoid it but collided with an SUV in which five occupants from the same family had been travelling.”
The family were en route to Hlabisa to attend a wedding.
One of the SUV occupants survived the crash and was fighting for her life at the Netcare Bay Hospital in Richards Bay, while the two occupants of the bakkie were taken to Ngwelezana Hospital near Empangeni.
The scene was cleared at 9am and traffic is flowing again.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.