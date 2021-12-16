South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal family on their way to wedding killed in N2 crash

16 December 2021 - 13:02
The aftermath of the crash which claimed five lives in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Four family members on their way to a wedding were killed on the N2 highway near Mposa in northern KwaZulu-Natal in a horrific crash early on Thursday. 

A woman in a separate vehicle also died, bringing the death toll to five, while one person was critically injured and two others sustained moderate injuries. 

Sources familiar with the scene said the crash happened shortly after 6am and involved three vehicles, including a truck which overturned. 

“A bakkie lost control and the truck attempted to avoid it but collided with an SUV in which five occupants from the same family had been travelling.” 

The family were en route to Hlabisa to attend a wedding.

One of the SUV occupants survived the crash and was fighting for her life at the Netcare Bay Hospital in Richards Bay, while the two occupants of the bakkie were taken to Ngwelezana Hospital near Empangeni. 

The scene was cleared at 9am and traffic is flowing again.

TimesLIVE

