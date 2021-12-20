South Africa

Soldiers seize top-of-the-range vehicles being smuggled out of SA

20 December 2021 - 14:09
The vehicle found stuck in the Limpopo River was stolen in Hebron, Gauteng.
The vehicle found stuck in the Limpopo River was stolen in Hebron, Gauteng.
Image: Tracker South Africa via Twitter

An SUV submerged in the Limpopo River and six top-of-the-range vehicles that were being smuggled across the SA border into Mozambique have been recovered in the past week.

The six vehicles were intercepted by 7 SA Infantry Battalion soldiers conducting routine patrols along the border, the SANDF said.

“When they stopped the vehicles, the occupants left the cars and ran into the bushes, leaving the vehicles behind. The six recovered vehicles, Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner, were handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation.

“The value of these cars is yet to be confirmed,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Tracker SA assisted with the recovery of the Ford Everest from the Limpopo River.

The vehicle was stolen in Hebron, Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ninth soldier arrested for cross-border vehicle smuggling

Another soldier has been arrested in connection with cross-border vehicle smuggling, bringing the number of arrests in the case to nine.
News
2 months ago

Another soldier arrested for vehicle smuggling across Beitbridge border

This brings the total number of SANDF members arrested in relation to cross-border crimes to eight.
News
3 months ago

‘My mother is an honest woman’, says daughter of ‘tollgate’ landowner bust in sting op near SA-Lesotho border

The alleged tollgate operator is Modiehi Mofokeng, a widow arrested for allegedly aiding criminals to smuggle vehicles out of SA and into Lesotho.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  4. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  5. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating