‘KFC couple’ still madly in love and still longing for dream honeymoon that was halted by Covid-19

A couple who won the hearts of South Africans after their wedding proposal at a KFC outlet in 2019 say they plan to grow old together, despite their financial challenges.

The proposal, which trended on Twitter in SA and globally, captured the imagination of thousands and saw ordinary citizens and big corporates pledge towards making their dream wedding a reality.

Contributors to the wedding included retail giants, clothing brands and luxury car companies.

But the dream highs quickly receded.

The unemployed Vaal couple — Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat — have shared how after their wedding everything changed as they had to go back to living their normal lives.

“I am still unemployed. We are still living our normal life though it’s difficult because people know us as the ‘KFC couple’ and they think we have money and have big houses and stuff. We are still living in poverty. We live in an RDP house that is normal. It also becomes difficult to walk in the community, because when everyone looks at us, they think we have money,” said Mkansi.

Despite their financial woes, the couple is still very much in love and plans to grow old together.

“When someone loves you they become patient with you. We have love, and we are in love with each other. We told ourselves that we will grow old together, with or without money.

“Yes, we do experience some difficulties along the way, but that doesn’t make us split. When she found me, she found me without money. She is a blessing to me — for me to find someone who understands my life because I didn’t lie to her, I told her that I wasn’t working and that I didn’t know if I will ever work,” he said.

With their two-year anniversary approaching, the couple is still thankful for the love that South Africans have shown them.

“We thank SA so much. I don’t know what I can do for the people of Mzanzi. We thank you,” he said.

Soldaat had told TimesLIVE that she wanted to feel like a princess on their special day on December 31, 2019.

“It was all that we wished for and everything went well.,It was beautiful, if it was possible for me to repeat that moment I would repeat it,” she said at the time.