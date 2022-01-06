Missing hiker found dead on Table Mountain

A hiker who went missing on Table Mountain on Wednesday afternoon has been found dead.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) and police are at the scene but say they cannot comment on the circumstances around the hiker’s death as it is subject to an investigation.

WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais said police went searching for the individual on Wednesday and found their backpack. The missing hiker's body was found later that day and WSAR was called to perform the recovery.

Marais said the body is located between Yellowstone Gorge, Skywalk and Platteklip Gorge.

“The helicopter was in the air at around 6am this morning and I am told the recovery is busy taking place in the next two minutes [7.50am].

“We have to package the body in a way that no further injuries are sustained so a postmortem can be done.”

Marais could not comment on the nationality of the deceased.

TimesLIVE