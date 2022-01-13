Online gambling is terrible news for SA’s youth

“Initially, I would say, ‘What’s R100?’ and eventually began putting in between R500 to R1,000,” she says. “You could do it on the phone and it mimicked the slots I was already used to. I kept putting my money in a black hole and eventually didn’t even have money for food. I would get some money back but use that as credit to earn more money in an endless cycle.”

Addiction thrives in secrecy. Morris hid her struggles with Lottostar from her family and friends because she was embarrassed. Not even the lack of food was enough for her to reveal to them her reality at the time.

“To be honest, there were times I just didn’t eat anyway because of my previous eating disorders.”

While Morris acknowledges that no-one forced her to make the decisions she made, she does feel that more can and should be done to protect individuals who are vulnerable.

“Not enough is being done to blatantly show that this is a trap. There’s nothing being done to protect vulnerable people. It shouldn’t be advertised on a daytime radio station. If I had had a bank card, I could have linked it to this platform in the hopes of winning this elusive jackpot.”

All-consuming nature

Kamogelo Motsiane is a 25-year-old woman based in Johannesburg. She shares the experience of her close friend, 30-year-old *Linda Myeni, who, for several years, has been addicted to online gambling on Hollywoodbets.

“Her obsession with gambling came from wanting to make a quick buck so she can maintain her drug habit. She’s been on CAT on and off,” Motsiane begins. “She can bet as little as 10c so she can win enough for her to believe that she can then up the stakes.”

Myeni initially kept her gambling addiction a secret, Motsiane says. However, once it was out in the open, she became a lot more comfortable in showing her friend the reality of her addiction. “She was now comfortable with asking me to buy her a voucher or airtime. Now we’re at a point where when we spend time together, she spends the whole day on her phone gambling.”