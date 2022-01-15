South Africa

Drug links suspected as 14 die in two KZN mass shootings

15 January 2022 - 09:32 By TImesLIVE
Fourteen people died in two mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal on January 14 2021. File photo
Image: 123rf/quitesimplystock

Fourteen people died in two mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, which police said were believed to be related to drugs.

Eight of the victims were killed by gunshots at a homestead in Esigcakini, Richmond, at 9pm, said spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

Six men between the ages of 18 and 26 died in the other incident, which happened at 2.30pm in Amaoti, Inanda.

In the Richmond incident, Naicker said neighbours heard gunshots and went to investigate.

“They discovered that eight people were killed and two were injured in the attack on the homestead. The deceased are aged between 15 and 41 and one of the deceased is a 17-year-old female,” he said.

“According to information gathered from the community, it appears that the homestead was being used as a drug den and it is suspected that the attack might be drug-related.”

Esigcakini was the scene of another mass shooting in May 2021, when three brothers and another man were killed.

In Inanda, the occupants of a vehicle opened fire at a group of men sitting behind a tuck shop, said Naicker. There were three people in the vehicle.

“Information gathered from the scene indicates that the deceased were ... consuming drugs and that the attack might be drug-related.”

In both cases, Naicker asked anyone with information to contact the police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

