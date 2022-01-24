SIU wins confirmation of assets seizure in hospital fraud case

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has won confirmation of a R7.9m interim preservation order in the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital matter.

The SIU was called in to investigate the R570m refurbishment of the hospital in Carletonville — where costs ballooned by more than 10 times the initial budget.

The hospital was provided to the Gauteng health department in a lease agreement by AngloGold Ashanti last year. It was identified as a Covid-19 critical care facility for the West Rand after being vacant for 15 months.

It was officially opened last May, with 80 of the 181 beds planned for the facility handed over. But it was only in late June that the first two patients were admitted.

The SIU was tasked to investigate corruption, malpractice, maladministration and irregularities in the procurement of goods and services, including leased accommodation.

The investigation found that Pro-Serve Consulting was appointed to render professional architectural, electrical, mechanical, civil and structural engineering services, while Thenga Holdings would provide general construction work.