Robbers stab four pupils at KZN school
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will visit Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown on Thursday where four pupils were stabbed.
The robbers allegedly broke the fence to gain access to the school premises on Wednesday, the education department said.
A video from the school — supplied by the department — showed trails of blood from the pupils' wounds.
The MEC said the robbers, who were visibly armed with a gun and knives, demanded valuables from teachers and pupils.
The pupils stood their ground and refused to be bullied by the robbers. However, the robbers overpowered the pupils and stabbed them.
The perpetrators made off with cellphones, money and other valuable items. The injured pupils have been admitted to hospital.
One suspect was arrested by the police. The other two suspects are still at large.
