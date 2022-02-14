POLL | How are you spending Valentine’s Day?
Valentine’s Day is in full swing and the TL is flooded with loved-up snaps, while those who are single are sharing words of wisdom about self-love.
Some admitted they are disappointed about being single while others poked fun at it.
The TL was filled with snaps of gifts people received from their partners, while a few joked they were “mugged” and were no longer able to buy a gift for their bae, or said a courier guy was robbed on his way to deliver the gift.
Media personality and reality TV star Blue Mbombo is clearly in love and has shut down the internet with a pregnancy reveal. She said her pregnancy was the “most perfect” Valentine’s gift.
DJ Zinhle, The Wife star Bonginkosi Khoza, reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza and former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala are among the celebrities who celebrated their romantic partners online.
