South Africa

POLL | How are you spending Valentine’s Day?

14 February 2022 - 14:08
February 14 is when love is in the air. File image.
Image: 123RF

Valentine’s Day is in full swing and the TL is flooded with loved-up snaps, while those who are single are sharing words of wisdom about self-love.

Some admitted they are disappointed about being single while others poked fun at it.

The TL was filled with snaps of gifts people received from their partners, while a few joked they were “mugged” and were no longer able to buy a gift for their bae, or said a courier guy was robbed on his way to deliver the gift. 

Media personality and reality TV star Blue Mbombo is clearly in love and has shut down the internet with a pregnancy reveal. She said her pregnancy was the “most perfect” Valentine’s gift. 

DJ Zinhle, The Wife star Bonginkosi Khoza, reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza and former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala are among the celebrities who celebrated their romantic partners online. 

READ MORE:

Is love in the air? Here's what SA is up to this Valentine's Day

Celebrities including DJ Zinhle and 'The Wife' star Bonginkosi Khoza have shared their loved-up images.
News
4 hours ago

Soweto pastor expected in court after ‘brutal assault’ on ex-girlfriend

A Soweto-based pastor is due to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Valentine’s Day for allegedly severely beating his ex-girlfriend.
News
8 hours ago

‘Jolani guys’ — Lasizwe has fallen in love again, and here’s how he spent V- Day weekend

"This man generosity is overwhelming me. So much love! This feeling is unreal. Jolani guys!"
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
