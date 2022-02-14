Is love in the air? Here's what SA is up to this Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is here and social media is buzzing with reactions.
Celebrities, including DJ Zinhle and The Wife star Bonginkosi Khoza, have shared their loved-up images.
Zinhle is dating the father of her child, Black Motion muso Murdah Bongz, and shared a snap of her holding a bouquet of red roses.
Bonginkosi shared a snap of him and his wife Lesego, and captioned it with a Bible verse.
“You have captured my heart, my treasure, my bride. You hold it hostage with one glance of your eyes, with a single jewel of your necklace. Your love delights me, my treasure, my bride,” he wrote.
Some people online are embracing their singleness and spending the day pampering and loving themselves.
“Being single on this day is not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about. I think it calls for a celebration. I am single this Valentine’s Day along with thousands of other men and women. And I’m okay with that,” one Twitter user wrote.
Others took a more light-hearted stance, saying they had "got mugged" and were no longer able to buy a gift for their partners, or a courier guy was robbed on his way to deliver the gift.
Here's a snapshot of the reactions shared on social media:
I just canceled my Valentine's Day plans for tomorrow. I'm really at a stage in my life where I wanna be happy and at peace more than I wanna be in love. This is also what gave me the courage to call off my engagement last year.— Lyricnotic (@Lyricnotic) February 13, 2022
I really, really love this for myself 🥺❤️
A man must open a fake forex school... Scam people & spoil his woman. ❤️ #ValentinesDay2022— 📀McKenzie (@BokamosoMc) February 14, 2022
Dress yourself up. Buy yourself flowers and a card. Take yourself out for something as simple as tea and cake. Write something to yourself on the card. Self-love! Wait for NO man to love and spoil you. He will find you already loving yourself.#SeriouslySpeaking#ValentinesDay2022 https://t.co/RvO6d4YvAd— Seriously Speaking with Sihle (@SeriouslySpeak3) February 14, 2022
Ake nilungiseni bakwethu 😩 another Valentine’s no ring on this finger #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/82lqabTs8P— Ndooh Nsibande (@NomfundoNsiban1) February 14, 2022
My woman is the sweetest thank you baby. #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/jZtQ90FcBr— #mrdopebeats (@Snipperaka) February 14, 2022
Can this day end already? Yerrrr! 😂 😂 😂 #ValentinesDay2022— Incognito™® (@HloniDiem) February 14, 2022
The boy is ready for Valentines Day. #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/S83zWWLMb6— 📀Atlegang Uncut📀 (@therealatlegang) February 14, 2022
Takealot delivery guy ran away with the gift I had bought her for Valentine’s Day 💔💔💔💔— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) February 13, 2022
