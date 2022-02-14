South Africa

Is love in the air? Here's what SA is up to this Valentine's Day

14 February 2022 - 11:18
Love is in the air this Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day is here and social media is buzzing with reactions.

Celebrities, including DJ Zinhle and The Wife star Bonginkosi Khoza, have shared their loved-up images. 

Zinhle is dating the father of her child, Black Motion muso Murdah Bongz, and shared a snap of her holding a bouquet of red roses.

Bonginkosi shared a snap of him and his wife Lesego, and captioned it with a Bible verse. 

You have captured my heart, my treasure, my bride. You hold it hostage with one glance of your eyes, with a single jewel of your necklace. Your love delights me, my treasure, my bride,” he wrote. 

Some people online are embracing their singleness and spending the day pampering and loving themselves.

“Being single on this day is not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about. I think it calls for a celebration. I am single this Valentine’s Day along with thousands of other men and women. And I’m okay with that,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others took a more light-hearted stance, saying they had "got mugged" and were no longer able to buy a gift for their partners, or a courier guy was robbed on his way to deliver the gift. 

Here's a snapshot of the reactions shared on social media: 

