South Africa

CRIME STATS | Children under siege

18 February 2022 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
A shocking increase in child murders has been recorded by the police. Stock photo.
A shocking increase in child murders has been recorded by the police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The murder rate against children increased by 22.6% quarter to quarter, MPs heard on Friday when the police released the latest crime statistics for the period between October and the end of December last year.

Attempted murder of children increased 30% year-on-year and 39.2% quarter-on-quarter. The data categorises children as being between the ages of 0 to 17 years.

There was an 8.9% increase in murder overall and a 3.5% increase in attempted murder compared to the previous year. There was an 11.3% increase in murder from the second quarter of 2021/22 to date.

“This means almost 75 people were murdered every day in the third quarter,” DA MP Okkie Terblanche said in reaction to the data.

Attempted murder also increased from the second to third quarter by 9.46%.

Durban mother fighting for her life, unaware her two children were killed in shooting

Fighting for her life in hospital, a Durban mother has been whispering the names of her two children who were with her when they were attacked in ...
News
21 hours ago

Commenting on gender-based violence (GBV)  crimes, he said the data showed the murder rate against women increased by 4.2% year-on-year and attempted murder by 7.2%.

“From October to December 2021, 11,315 rapes were reported, while 902 women were murdered, 1,204 were nearly killed, and 15,692 were assaulted,” he said.

“That same period saw 352 child murders, 394 attempted murders, and 2,048 children assaulted.”

Terblanche contrasted this with fewer police on the beat. He said the latest available police to population ratio from the 2020/21 annual report stated there is only one police officer for every 413 civilians. The ratio has dropped year-by-year from 1:358 in 2014/15 to 1:375 in 2017/18.

Worryingly, he said, the police budget is set to be cut by R11bn over the next three years.

“None of this bodes well for South Africans who continue to become ever more vulnerable.

“While police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole continue to clash, women and children remain under siege.”

According to police data, the stations that recorded the most community-reported serious crimes by volume are:

  1. Cape Town central.
  2. Honeydew, Gauteng.
  3. Johannesburg central.
  4. Durban central.
  5. Park Road, Free State.
  6. Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.
  7. Rustenburg, North West.
  8. Mitchells Plain, Western Cape.
  9. Temba, Gauteng.
  10. Randfontein, Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cops behaving badly: One 'assaulted spouse over Valentine’s message', another 'beat gran for Sassa grant'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is this week investigating at least two cases in which police officers were allegedly implicated in ...
News
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Police must put 2014 equal resources plan into action. Now

SA is never going to sort out GBV as long as there aren’t enough cops in poorer areas
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Increase in GBV during lockdown nearly drove minister of women 'cuckoo'

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, minster in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, thought she would lose her mind at one stage after ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...