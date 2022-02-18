CRIME STATS | Children under siege

The murder rate against children increased by 22.6% quarter to quarter, MPs heard on Friday when the police released the latest crime statistics for the period between October and the end of December last year.

Attempted murder of children increased 30% year-on-year and 39.2% quarter-on-quarter. The data categorises children as being between the ages of 0 to 17 years.

There was an 8.9% increase in murder overall and a 3.5% increase in attempted murder compared to the previous year. There was an 11.3% increase in murder from the second quarter of 2021/22 to date.

“This means almost 75 people were murdered every day in the third quarter,” DA MP Okkie Terblanche said in reaction to the data.

Attempted murder also increased from the second to third quarter by 9.46%.