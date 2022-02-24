A bottle of spirits will be R4.83 more expensive — here's how much you'll pay for your sins (tax)

If you enjoy a smoke or a cold beverage after your work day, you'll be paying a lot more now.

On Wednesday, during his first budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana did not spare the so-called “sin” industries and increased excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products by between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Godongwana said the government will introduce a new tax on beer powders and increase the tax on sugar to R2.32 per gram, after three years of no changes.

“Government also proposes to introduce a new tax on vaping products of at least R2.90 per millilitre from January 1 2023,” the finance minister said.

The “sin tax” increases mean that from Wednesday: