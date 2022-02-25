South Africa

Mother jailed for 18 years for rape, attempted murder of her son aged 3

25 February 2022 - 15:44 By TIMESLIVE
The mother was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the rape of her child. Stock photo.
The mother was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the rape of her child. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/linux87

A mother has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder, rape and sexual offences committed against her son when he was only three years old.

The 31-year-old woman was sentenced in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The Mangaung metro family violence child protection and sexual offences unit used the testimony of the elder brother, who was nine years old at the time the offences were committed, to achieve justice for his younger brother who was only three years old,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, was sentenced to eight years for attempted murder and three separate sentences of three years on the lesser charges.

“All these sentences were wholly suspended for five years. The court sentenced the accused to 18 years' imprisonment on count five, rape. All other sentences will run concurrently with the rape sentence,” said Covane.

The crimes happened during 2018.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng crime: 3,033 sexual offences reported in three months

More than 3,000 sexual offences were recorded in Gauteng in the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year.
News
3 hours ago

Activists seek justice for 'child sex abuse victims' of advocate, co-accused

Women & Men Against Child Abuse hopes the NPA will ensure that children allegedly sexually abused by a senior Johannesburg advocate, who died this ...
News
2 days ago

Justice for child raped at 5 years and girl, 13, impregnated by uncle

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha has secured a 20-year term in jail for a man who raped a five-year-old girl.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores South Africa
  3. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa
  4. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa
  5. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...