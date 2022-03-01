South Africa

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial begins

01 March 2022 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing before the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday for his firearm discharge trial.

He is accused of firing an automatic rifle at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

He is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to persons or property.

