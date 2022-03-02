South Africa

DUT to gradually reopen three campuses after violent protests

02 March 2022 - 18:13 By LWAZI HLANGU
The Durban University of Technology will start reopening three campuses temporarily closed during violent protests
The Durban University of Technology (DUT) will gradually reopen three campuses that were closed more than two weeks ago from Thursday.

The university announced the temporary closure of physical access to the ML Sultan, Ritson and Steve Biko campuses on February 15 after “a series of attacks on staff and university property” which culminated in the burning of three cars on the Berea campus.

DUT applied for an interim interdict against the SRC and EFFSC members, which was granted by the Durban High Court on February 20.

The interdict “offered the university protection against violent protests, damage to property and intimidation of staff and students", among other things.

“The violent protests and criminal acts have since subsided. Therefore, the university recognises the need to commence with the Back to Campus Teaching & Learning Plan shared with students and staff on February 2. A phased in approach will be adopted, starting with staff only, on Thursday, March 3.”

Students who are writing supplementary or special exams will be allowed on campuses from Friday.

All access will depend on individual choices made by staff and students as per their vaccination policy. 

The institution said the suspension of physical access to the three campuses did not interrupt online teaching and learning or the online registration process.

Online registration of first year students will continue until March 11.

“Later this week, the university will convene a meeting to determine a way forward regarding the implementation of the Back to Campus Teaching & Learning Plan for 2022. DUT students and staff will be notified of the developments.”

