South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Student who stole NSFAS money in court for sentencing

30 March 2022 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

Education honours degree student Sibongile Mani, 31, a mother of two, was convicted of theft of nearly R1m deposited into her student account by Intellimali, a service provider for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

WATCH | Lawyer pleads for suspended sentence for NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani

The attorney for convicted Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani made an impassioned plea for his client to be given a suspended sentence.
News
18 hours ago

NSFAS has rejected more than 280,000 funding applications, MPs told

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme says it has processed more than 1.5-million applications from prospective students.
Politics
2 weeks ago

NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m payment

The erroneous payment was made by Intellimali, an independent service provider responsible for the disbursement of funds at the university.
News
1 month ago
