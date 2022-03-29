WATCH | Lawyer pleads for suspended sentence for NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani

The attorney for a convicted Walter Sisulu University student made an impassioned plea for his client to be given a suspended sentence.

Asanda Pakade addressed the East London regional court on Tuesday in mitigation of sentence for education honours degree student Sibongile Mani.

Mani, 31, a mother of two, was convicted of theft of nearly R1m deposited in her student account by Intellimali, a service provider for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

More than R14m was deposited into her account in 2017, instead of the R1,400 she was entitled to as a beneficiary.

Within two hours of the money being deposited on June 1, she spent more than R20,000, and went on to splurge more than R800,000 until her account was blocked on August 14.

Pakade said Mani had suffered “mentally and otherwise” since the incident.

He said Mani had been raised by her grandmother and carried the hopes of a poor family.