WSU convocation calls for transparency from varsity after claims some of its degrees may be invalid

The Walter Sisulu University convocation has called upon university managers to address the concerns about the validity of some of the institution’s degrees directly, truthfully and immediately to avoid irredeemable damage to the university.

The convocation was reacting to a report by the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday regarding unregistered qualifications allegedly offered by the university.

In its report, the newspaper said thousands of degrees awarded by the institution may be invalid. It said graduates and current students have been studying courses that are not registered or accredited by the council on higher education.

The newspaper said the institution refused to comment.

In a statement, the convocation said the academic credibility and standing of the university was a cornerstone of its existence.

“Any question marks about academic qualifications must be exposed and addressed forthrightly and honestly. We are extremely concerned that the university seemingly failed to engage the Daily Dispatch to address the questions when they were contacted.”

The convocation said it will also be engaging with the university management, the department of higher education and the South African Qualifications Authority to obtain clarity on the actual status of the programmes, before it advises on the correct approach to the matter.

“We are confident about the academic standing, reputation and credibility of all of WSU's qualifications.

“If there are questions pertaining to certain programmes, let these be isolated and addressed directly. We urge the entire convocation to remain calm and wait for a full and official report on the matter.”

TimesLIVE

