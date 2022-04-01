×

South Africa

Transnet opens up freight rail network to private operators

01 April 2022 - 14:15 By Nelson Banya
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

SA’s state rail company Transnet on Friday invited bids from the private sector to operate sections of its freight network, seeking a cash injection to improve the service.

Transnet, whose rail infrastructure has been underperforming after years of underinvestment, widespread copper cable theft and vandalism, will be taking bids from April 1 to May 31, the company said.

Transnet’s total freight rail volumes declined by nearly 14% from 212.3-million tonnes in 2020 to 183.29-million tonnes last year, the worst performance in a decade, company records show.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled out privatising Transnet but in February directed the state-owned company to allow private rail operators to operate on the country’s core network. 

Reuters

