South Africa

Security guards contracted to Transnet allegedly kidnapped and shot two men

24 March 2022 - 12:27
A man was killed and another wounded allegedly in a confrontation with security guards deployed to a Transnet property. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Two security guards hired to guard Transnet property in Richards Bay allegedly kidnapped and shot two men after an altercation on Wednesday.

Transnet Freight Rail (TRF) spokesperson Sibu Majozi said the guards, employed by an external company, “were allegedly involved in a serious breach of their duties”.

“It is alleged that a confrontation ensued between the security guards and two young men in the area. It is alleged that the security guards kidnapped the two and took them to a deserted area where they were tied up and shot.”

One of the men managed to escape and is being treated in hospital while the other “was fatally wounded”, Majozi said.

“A case has been opened with the SA Police Service in Mtuba (Mtubatuba).

“TFR views these allegations in a serious light and trusts that the full might of the law will be applied.

“The company appeals to the local community to allow the investigation to be concluded and not take the law into their own hands,” added Majozi.

