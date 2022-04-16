Health officials on diarrhoea alert as KZN floods cause water shortages

KwaZulu-Natal health officials fear diarrhoea outbreaks as the province faces water and sanitation challenges caused by floods.

This was revealed on Saturday by health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who said several healthcare facilities have been affected by flooding that left 400 people dead and thousands homeless.

Simelane said 58 healthcare facilities in eThekwini, iLembe, Ugu, Umgungundlovu and King Cetshwayo districts were severely affected by the floods. She said most buildings suffered damage to their roofs, floors and fencing.

“We can also confirm that our hospitals and clinics have indeed been seeing a higher number of trauma and emergency patients than usual — particularly in the densely populated districts,” said Simelane.