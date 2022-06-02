×

South Africa

Suspect arrested for beheading KZN teenager

02 June 2022 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

KwaZulu-Natal police, shocked by the gruesome murder of a 13-year-old boy, have arrested a suspect and seized a bush knife believed to be the murder weapon.

The child was beheaded and his body was partially burnt.

Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said Thobani Khambule was last seen on May 28. His body was found in the bushes at Mtanenkosi area in Mbazwana the next day.

“Police officers from Mbazwana worked around the clock to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.” 

A 29-year-old man was taken in for questioning on May 31 after police received reports that he was last seen with the victim.

Police then inspected an old abandoned house where the head of the victim was found in a pit toilet.

A bush knife suspected to have been used in the killing was also found by police.

“The motive for the killing remains unclear and the investigation is continuing,” said Gwala.

The suspect will appear before the Mbazwana periodical court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

Gwala said: “This is heartbreaking to learn about the killing of an innocent child in such a brutal manner as we are celebrating Child Protection Week. We are appealing to communities to play a more vital role in protecting our children.”

The public is also urged to report any form of child abuse to police or social workers.

TimesLIVE

