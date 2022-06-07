LISTEN | Santaco distances itself from national shutdown as taxi fares set to increase

Santaco national spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa told TimesLIVE there were no plans for a national shutdown as they were in talks with government regarding a viable solution following sky-rocketing petrol price increases last week.

“Santaco has never lobbied any organisation for a national shutdown, and is not planning a shutdown. However, we hold the strongest view that there’s an urgent intervention needed from government, and this despite looming taxi fare increases. The reason we will not embark on protests or a national shutdown is because not all avenues have been exhausted. We are in talks with government."

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele did not respond to queries.

Cosatu KwaZulu-Natal secretary Edwin Mkhize said while the labour federation was genuinely concerned about the increase in fuel prices, they had not been invited to sit down at the table with Santaco.

He said they were “not aware of plans for a national shutdown”.