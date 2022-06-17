North West Health: The hits and misses of the section 100 intervention

According to the department, however, there is a plan in place to improve delivery timelines for medication. It involves direct deliveries of medication to hospitals while the medical depot will deliver directly to clinics.

5. Money matters

Sambatha in his budget speech said though the department had not grown its accruals over the past four years, it remains a concern. Accruals are funds that were supposed to be paid to suppliers in a specific financial year but were carried over to the next financial year due to a lack of funding. At present annual accruals still hover around the R1.2bn mark. Though the North West Treasury has allocated an amount of R350m to help finance the accruals, the challenges of insufficient budget allocations remain, Sambatha said.

The department has also underspent its budget by 1%.

Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane told Spotlight that of the about R14bn health budget for the province in the 2020/21 financial year, the department underspent by R144m. He says the underspending was mainly on the health facilities revitalisation grant, which means money that the department had for new facilities, upgrades, refurbishments, or maintenance was not spent in full. “A request for a rollover on committed funds was granted during the adjustment budget by the provincial Treasury,” he says.

According to Dr Oshupeng Maseng, a political science and international relations lecturer at the North West University, government underspending means that “government has failed its people”. “Under Section 100 there are still monies in the North West that were returned to National Treasury. When money is being returned, there is no clear indication of improvement. It simply means that government has failed in terms of service delivery. If budget has been returned, it simply means that services have not been rendered,” says Maseng.

The department says it is taking steps to address fraud and corruption. In its annual report, the department says it had put in place a fraud prevention strategy, fraud prevention plan, and an anti-corruption and fraud policy in the previous financial year.

The former head of department Thabo Lekalakala and several senior managers have been suspended pending the outcomes of disciplinary hearings. Hunter says she would like to see the department continue to take disciplinary action against junior and senior employees so that those employed by the department know they are accountable for their actions.

Still room for improvement

Ntombizodwa Moepeng, provincial secretary of Nehawu, says there have been some changes since the department was placed under administration but she believes there is room for improvement.

“We have noted some improvement in terms of filling vacancies and fighting corruption within the department,” says Moepeng. “Some workers are still complaining that they are overworked because some funded posts [for nurses] in public hospitals are still not filled since the department was placed under administration.”

Moepeng says the union would like to see community healthcare workers (CHWs) being employed on a full-time basis by the department. She went on to say that some workers do not fully understand the performance management and development system (PMDS). This is an important part of the public service regulatory framework that guides the work and conduct of public servants in delivering services to the public. She says in some instances you find supervisors completing reports that should be completed by workers. Moepeng says employees should be capacitated to fill out these forms themselves.

Dr Gilbert Asiranye, a medical practitioner who works in the province says he has seen some of the work done over the past three years but would still like to see more being done.

“I would like to see government providing enough finance to run all necessary and important programmes. More staff should be hired at clinics and hospitals so that workers should not feel overworked,” says Asiranye.

“Some challenges persisting in the department are a lack of skilled leadership with proper qualifications. Poor/dilapidated infrastructure with short staffing and unavailable resources are leading to poor service delivery.” He says the department must improve recruitment since staff are overworked and eventually experience mental illness like depression. Ongoing training must also be a focus, he says.

This article was first published by Spotlight.

