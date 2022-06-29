Enyobeni tavern toxicology results awaited, but generator fumes 'highly unlikely' as cause of deaths

The results of autopsies to determine the cause of the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park are likely to be made public before their mass funeral on Wednesday next week.

A senior official in the Eastern Cape department of health’s forensic pathology services said: “It is highly unlikely the cause of death was fumes from a generator. However, we are waiting for toxicology results.”

Another senior official said media reports identifying generator fumes as the cause of the deaths were “completely untrue”.

eNCA reported on Wednesday morning that the cause of the deaths was likely chemical poisoning and the generator had been ruled out as behind the tragedy.