‘What is he coming here to do?’ — Strong reaction to Ramaphosa attending tavern tragedy funeral
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to attend the mass funeral for victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy has sparked fierce debate, with some claiming he should stay away and others calling for him to take action against underage drinking.
Ramaphosa will on Wednesday attend the funeral service for 21 young people who died at the tavern in Scenery Park in East London last month.
The 12 girls and nine boys mysteriously died while at the tavern to celebrate the end of the school term at a “pens down” event.
The presidency announced Ramaphosa would be joined at the service by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and provincial and local government leaders to comfort the families of the deceased.
The mass funeral service will take place at Scenery Park Sports Field from 9am.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa condemned the scourge of underage drinking.
“Alcohol use among adolescents is associated with impaired function, absenteeism from learning, alcohol-related injuries, suicidal thoughts and attempts and risky behaviour,” he said.
“We must come together to combat this vice that is robbing our young people of the best years of their lives, and making them susceptible to alcohol addiction. As families it means having open and frank conversations about alcohol and setting boundaries.”
Speaking on SABC News, ANC Youth League (ANCYL) regional chair Ondela Sokomani questioned Ramaphosa’s decision, saying he was not welcome in the province.
“What is it that the president is coming here to do? We understand he’s here to mourn but we question the capabilities of his government because from time to time, Ramaphosa is talking about building a capable state and we question his capability to do that,” said Sokomani.
He said unless Ramaphosa will announce a clear programme that will empower young people in the country, his presence will be meaningless.
“As the ANCYL, we are saying his presence here will mean nothing to the youth of Scenery Park, in particular because he has failed to deal with Andre de Ruyter of Eskom. We are in a dark country, which leads to young people having to play in the streets and be vulnerable to all types of societal ills.
“ Unless he’s coming here to announce a clear programme that will empower young people in the country, his presence here will be meaningless.”
Sokomani’s comments showed a division in the organisation, with ANCYL regional secretary Khonaye Tilongo slamming “the grandstanding of members using the Scenery Park tragedy to feed their self-absorbed and factional interests”.
“The ANCYL in WB Rubusana has noted with great disdain the actions of certain members masquerading as leaders in the region, furthermore using the heart-wrenching tragedy for their own selfish political gain,” Tilongo said.
“We condemn the use of factional battles and terrible pain for ulterior motives.”
Many weighed in on Ramaphosa’s attendance, with some saying they don’t see how attending the mass funeral will assist with anything.
While a few said he was grieving with those in mourning, others said there were more pressing matters Ramaphosa should address, such as fuel price increases and the Eskom crisis.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
