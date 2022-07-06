‘What is he coming here to do?’ — Strong reaction to Ramaphosa attending tavern tragedy funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to attend the mass funeral for victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy has sparked fierce debate, with some claiming he should stay away and others calling for him to take action against underage drinking.

Ramaphosa will on Wednesday attend the funeral service for 21 young people who died at the tavern in Scenery Park in East London last month.

The 12 girls and nine boys mysteriously died while at the tavern to celebrate the end of the school term at a “pens down” event.

The presidency announced Ramaphosa would be joined at the service by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and provincial and local government leaders to comfort the families of the deceased.

The mass funeral service will take place at Scenery Park Sports Field from 9am.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa condemned the scourge of underage drinking.

“Alcohol use among adolescents is associated with impaired function, absenteeism from learning, alcohol-related injuries, suicidal thoughts and attempts and risky behaviour,” he said.

“We must come together to combat this vice that is robbing our young people of the best years of their lives, and making them susceptible to alcohol addiction. As families it means having open and frank conversations about alcohol and setting boundaries.”