Sugar Ray Leonard’s boxing belt stolen from Mandela house in Soweto

The world championship boxing belt gifted to former president Nelson Mandela by renowned American boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has been stolen.
Police confirmed to TimesLIVE that the belt, worth about R50,000, was stolen at the Mandela house in Vilakazi Street in Orlando West, Soweto.
Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a case of theft was opened with police on July 2.
“There are no suspects arrested and police are investigating.
“Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact the police on the crime stop hotline at 08600-10111 or on the MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” she said.
Image: JC Olivera/Getty Images
The Central Boxing Club in Luxembourg recently quoted from an interview with Leonard recounting his meeting with Madiba, saying: “I was in SA and was invited to dinner at his house. I go to the front door and he answers it. Can you imagine? He answers the door himself.
“Just being invited meant the world to me, and then he answers the door. He hugged me. I got weak in the legs. I ended up giving him one of my championship belts. When I first met him, he looked at me and said, 'You have inspired me.' I said, 'Sir, contraire, you have inspired me'.”
