Home affairs digitisation graduate recruitment programme applications open today — here’s how to apply

The department of home affairs has opened applications for the first phase of recruiting 10,000 unemployed young graduates for the digitisation of records, passport security and transit visas.
“In this month of women, and to honour the heroines of the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, we wish to announce that 60% of the intake will be of young women and 40% will be young men,” home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Thursday.
The department has more than 350-million civic paper records relating to births, marriages, deaths and amendments.
“The category of records dates back to 1895, which necessitates care and reliable systems that will bear tolerance for the digitisation purposes. These records are in all provinces and most are in Gauteng, North West and the Western Cape.”
How can I apply?
Phase one will see the recruitment of the first intake of 2,000 unemployed youth graduates.
The adverts for this phase will be available from Friday on the department's websites labour.gov.za and dha.gov.za. This cohort will assume duty on November 1.
You can register and apply online through the websites. Those who do not have access to the internet can visit their nearest labour centre.
The process will ascribe to these principles:
- fair and transparent process;
- inclusive of people with disabilities (PWDs);
- accessible to unemployed young graduates across the country;
- this is not an internship programme but rather one that addresses youth unemployment; and
- the process will adopt a blended approach, wherein applications are received through walk-in centres, labour centres and on digital platforms
What are the requirements?
Applicants should be qualified in information technology; document, information and records management, obtained from institutions of higher learning such as universities, universities of technology and TVETs.
The project will run over a three-year period, effective from November until October 2025. This cohort will be required to sign a three-year contract linked to the duration of the project.
“Successful youth will be paid a stipend ranging from R5,000 for entry level positions to R9,500 for technical support level positions and R14,250 for manager level positions,” said Motsoaledi.
When will the other phases start?
Adverts for phase two will be placed in October and this cohort will assume duty in January 2023. Phase two will see the recruitment of 4,000 people.
In phase three, an additional 4,000 will be recruited. The adverts for this phase will be placed during December and January. This cohort will assume duty in April 2023.
Home affairs digitisation graduate recruitment programme applications open today — here’s how to apply
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday said the intake will be 60% women in honour of the heroines of the 1956 march to the Union Buildings.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut
